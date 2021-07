The Nationals’ two-game sweep in Philadelphia was both uplifting but also exhausting. Wednesday’s 13-12 finale, in particular, used up every ounce of strength the Nats had, not to mention nearly every reliever on the staff. There’s no rest for the weary, though, because after a flight south to Miami following the game, the Nationals are right back to work this evening in the opener of a four-game series with the Marlins.