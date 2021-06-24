Cancel
Governor Signs Deal to Buy At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

By Mandy Billings
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds signed a deal to buy COVID-19 test kits that Iowans can take at home. The move is intended to be in place as the Test Iowa program is being phased out. Reynolds did not disclose the purchase price and the Iowa Department of Public of Health hasn’t released details on how to get the kits. The first drive-through Test Iowa sites were established in late April of last year as Covid cases began to spike here. By this spring, just five state-run testing sites remained. The Council Bluffs site closed Wednesday. The site in Cedar Rapids will close at the end of testing late this afternoon and the Waterloo Test Iowa location is closing Friday at 4 p-m. The final two locations in Davenport and Des Moines will close for good in mid-July.

Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

State Fair Looking To Fill Temporary Positions

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa State Fair is trying to fill several positions for workers when the event opens in one month in Des Moines. Spokesperson Mindy Williamson says positions are anything from admission ticket sellers baking cookies. There are some maintenance jobs you could start right away — but most jobs only last through the 11-day run of the fair August 12th through the 22nd. You can apply online at iowastatefair.org, or go to the administration office on the fairgrounds to fill out an application. That office is open 8 a-m until 4:30 p-m every weekday.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

IDPH and SHL announce at-home testing option

(Des Moines) This week, Test Iowa, the state’s free COVID-19 testing program will transition from offering COVID-19 testing at drive through locations throughout the state to providing Iowans access to free, self-administered test kits. Since launching in April of 2020, Test Iowa has processed over 540,000 PCR COVID-19 tests. Through...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Woman Exploring Run For Governor

(Des Moines, IA) — A woman who ran for secretary of state in 2018 is taking the first steps toward launching a run for governor in 2022. Democrat Deidre DeJear was the first black Iowan to be nominated for statewide office by a major party. She lost to Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate. DeJear is a small business owner from Des Moines and says she is starting a listening tour of the state with an event tonight (Monday) in Des Moines with small business owners and stops in six eastern and south-central Iowa cities this week as well.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

State Prisons Allow Visitors To Return For First Time In 16 Months

(Des Moines, IA) — Visitors were allowed the state’s prisons Saturday for the first time in 16 months. All in-person visits were canceled as a precaution due to COVID-19. Department of Corrections director Beth Skinner says they are going to start out by allowing just half the normal capacity for visitors — and she says they will still have online visitation available and may expand the in-person prison visitation if everything goes well. Skinner also announced during the Board of Corrections meeting that they are no longer requiring staff to wear masks.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

MercyOne Requiring Hospital Staff To Be Vaccinated

(Des Moines, IA) Administrators at MercyOne says employees in seven hospitals in Iowa must get the Covid vaccine by this fall. The company estimates nearly 75 percent of its national workforce has had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Employees and contractors hired to work in MercyOne hospitals in Clinton, Dubuque, Dyersville, Mason City, New Hampton, Primghar and Sioux City must show proof they’ve been vaccinated by September 21st. Employees will be able to seek a religious exemption or provide documentation they should not be vaccinated for medical reasons.
Council Bluffs, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

USDA To Spend $500M To Establish Smaller Meat Processing Plants

(Council Bluffs, IA) — The U-S-D-A will spend 500-million dollars to help establish smaller-scale meat processing plants to compete with the four major corporations that dominate the industry. U-S Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Council Bluffs Friday. Vilsack says spurring the development of more meat processing facilities addresses some of the supply chain issues that cropped up as large pork, beef, and poultry processing plants shut down early in the pandemic. Vilsack says smaller plants, closer to where animals are raised, give farmers more options for selling their livestock. The 500 million will be distributed as grants, loans, and technical assistance.
Marshalltown, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Crisis Teams Available At Marshalltown Schools After Teacher Arrests

(Marshalltown, IA) — Marshalltown Schools Superintendent Theron Schutte says crisis teams will be available at both Miller Middle School and at Marshalltown High School this week after the arrest of two Marshalltown teachers in two weeks on sexual exploitation charges. Schutte says he has never seen something like this before in his education career. Forty-two-year-old Miller Middle School English teacher Adam Edgington was charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee last Thursday. Edgington’s body was discovered Friday near Nevada with what the Story County Sheriff’s Office says appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Marshalltown High School instructor Mark Esquivel was arrested on June 30th on the same felony charge.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Gets Millions In Purdue Pharma Settlement

(Des Moines IA) — Attorney General Tom Miller says Iowa will get 25-million dollars from a settlement in a lawsuit over opioid abuse. A-G spokesperson Ashlee Kieler says it involves the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma, which was the target of a lawsuit that was filed back in the spring of 2019. The multi-state lawsuit alleged that Purdue officials repeatedly made false and deceptive claims that OxyContin was safe and suitable for a wide range of pain patients. Iowa’s share of the money comes from a total settlement of four-point-three billion dollars and will be used for opioid treatment and prevention programs.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

COVID 19 Data

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest COVID-19 data for Region 4 for today, July 9, can be found at the link posted below. Scroll down to the summary POSITIVE tests graph for the latest numbers in each county. In RMCC Region 4, three patients are hospitalized, one...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Democrat Criticizes Governor On Use Of Pandemic Funds

(Des Moines, IA) — The top Democrat in the Iowa Senate is criticizing Republican Governor Kim Reynolds for how the state has managed federal pandemic funds to help low-income Iowans pay overdue rent and utility bills. The state has handed out only about two percent of the 195- million dollars in rent relief it received from the last round of pandemic aid. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls (walls) of Coralville says that’s unacceptable. The head of the state agency that’s managing the program says they weren’t ready for the funding when it came, and a computer system contracted to help did not work. A federal moratorium on evictions for renters who’ve lost work due to the pandemic is set to end on July 31st.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Congresswoman Axne Support Permanent Federal Child Tax Credit

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she’s working to make the temporary federal child tax credit permanent. The new credit is included in the American Rescue Plan passed in March. Staring next week, low and middle income parents of kids under the age of six will get 300 dollars a month through the end of the year, while parents of kids age six through 17 old will receive 250. Axne says nearly 200-thousand Iowa families qualify. The Iowa Democrat said during a news conference today (Thursday), ” It’s time to support working families and ensure that they can raise their kids successfully and be prepared for the world and this tax credit will directly support that.” Some critics have questioned the cost of making these tax credits permanent and others say there may be better ways to spend the money.
Ames, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

State Message Boards Change Times

(Ames, IA) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has changed the time it delivers those pithy safety reminders to motorists on the 80-some overhead message boards on Iowa’s interstates and highways. The Monday Messages program is now called Roadside Chats and the new slogans will appear on Fridays instead of Mondays. D-O-T spokeswoman Andrea Henry Friday is the second-highest fatal crash day of the week and it leads into the weekend — and Saturday is our highest day for fatal accidents. She says they want to catch both weekday commuter traffic and those drivers heading out for the weekend.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Governor Asks For $222 Million Relief For City Governments

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is requesting 222 million dollars in pandemic relief from the American Rescue Package that will allow 930 city governments to access federal funding. The funding is available starting today (Friday) with 111 million dollars available this fiscal year and an additional 111 million dollars available in the next fiscal year. Cities have 30 days to submit paperwork to the Iowa Department of Management to receive these federal funds. Cities will also have complete jurisdiction over how this money is spent following compliance with federal guidance and parameters.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Part Of Lawsuit Against Google

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s Attorney General has joined 37 of his counterparts in other states to file a lawsuit against Google. A-G Tom Miller’s spokesperson says they are alleging that Google has an unfair monopoly in the way their app store works in the android system. The states accuse Google of using its dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices. The states are seeking to have Google open to competition within the Google Play App store and the Google pay system — and they are looking for refunds for customers.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Marshalltown middle school teacher facing charges of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student has been found dead. The Story County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the body of 42-year-old Adam Eugene Edgington, of Nevada, Iowa, was found Thursday night in his car parked in a field. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Edgington’s death came a day after he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. According to a complaint, Edgington was accused of kissing, hugging, holding hands with and fondling the student several times within the last school year. The student was in one of his classes.
Ames, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Water Main Break Leads To Fish Kill In Ames Creek

(Ames, IA) The Iowa D-N-R believes a broken water main is responsible for a fish kill along Ioway Creek in Ames. A passerby noticed dead fish mid-morning Thursday and called the D-N-R. Several different species and sizes of dead fish were found. Some 700-thousand gallons of water got into the creek after a water main break that happened in the late afternoon Wednesday. Drinking water contains chlorine and has a temperature of 55 degrees, both of which can stress fish, especially when the streamflow is low. D-N-R Fisheries staff will be conducting a dead fish count and the D-N-R will determine appropriate enforcement action.
Mason City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

New Billboard Seeks Information in Hisentruit Case

(Mason City, IA) — A group that continues to search for information in the disappearance of Mason City anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit has put up a new billboard. The organization Find-Jodi put up the billboard which says “Don’t sit in silence, the time to talk is now.” The group has put up other billboards seeking out any information on Huisentruit. She was a morning news anchor for KIMT TV when she went missing on June 27th, 1995. Her belongings and a bent key were found in the parking lot outside her apartment building after she failed to show up to her shift.
Sioux City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Drought conditions likely to linger in Missouri River basin

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — This year is shaping up to be one of the driest on record because drought conditions are lingering throughout most of the Missouri River basin. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that this year could be the 10th driest year on record along the river and only about 60% of the normal amount of water is expected to flow into the river. Nearly three-quarters of the Missouri River basin is currently experiencing either drought or abnormally dry conditions — particularly upstream of Sioux City, Iowa — and the amount of snow in the mountains that feed into the river was also below average this year.

