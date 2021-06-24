Governor Signs Deal to Buy At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds signed a deal to buy COVID-19 test kits that Iowans can take at home. The move is intended to be in place as the Test Iowa program is being phased out. Reynolds did not disclose the purchase price and the Iowa Department of Public of Health hasn’t released details on how to get the kits. The first drive-through Test Iowa sites were established in late April of last year as Covid cases began to spike here. By this spring, just five state-run testing sites remained. The Council Bluffs site closed Wednesday. The site in Cedar Rapids will close at the end of testing late this afternoon and the Waterloo Test Iowa location is closing Friday at 4 p-m. The final two locations in Davenport and Des Moines will close for good in mid-July.