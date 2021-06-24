Cancel
Naperville, IL

Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty | Avoid Tornado-Damaged Areas | Celebrity Dancers Revealed

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article76-year-old Barry Lee Whelpley appeared in a Will County courtroom this morning, pleading not guilty in a nearly 50-year-old murder case. The Mounds View, Minnesota resident was arrested June 2 as the prime suspect in the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Naperville resident Julie Ann Hanson. Whelpley was formally indicted on three counts of first-degree murder this morning; he entered a not-guilty plea for all of them. Whelpley’s case now moves on to trial, with the first pre-trial date set for August 26. If found guilty in any of the murder counts, he could face life imprisonment.

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

