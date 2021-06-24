Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty | Avoid Tornado-Damaged Areas | Celebrity Dancers Revealed
76-year-old Barry Lee Whelpley appeared in a Will County courtroom this morning, pleading not guilty in a nearly 50-year-old murder case. The Mounds View, Minnesota resident was arrested June 2 as the prime suspect in the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Naperville resident Julie Ann Hanson. Whelpley was formally indicted on three counts of first-degree murder this morning; he entered a not-guilty plea for all of them. Whelpley’s case now moves on to trial, with the first pre-trial date set for August 26. If found guilty in any of the murder counts, he could face life imprisonment.www.nctv17.com
