The Orioles are starting to get to know this Blue Jays team well. They first encountered them in a three-game homestand beginning on Friday, June 18 which they lost 1-2. That series, the Orioles won Game 1 as Tyler Wells followed a strong start from Tom Eshelman to get his first MLB win, but a bullpen meltdown and then a subpar start from Matt Harvey sunk the next two games.