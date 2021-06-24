A vape, tobacco flavor ban in D.C. would only hurt its residents

Phil Murphy likes it both ways. It’s not disparaging. It’s just the truth. Most politicians like it both ways. For years New Jersey casinos have been exempt under state law from the rules that ban smoking in bars and restaurants. Atlantic City law says smoking has to be no more than 25% of the gaming floor. But during the pandemic when any exhaling at all could have potentially carried the COVID-19 virus an executive order banned smoking in casinos 100%. That’s no longer the case come Sunday July 4. Smokers will be free to light up again inside casinos.