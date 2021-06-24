Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean City, MD

A vape, tobacco flavor ban in D.C. would only hurt its residents

By Casey Given
Washington Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, a disturbing incident of over-policing on the boardwalk of Ocean City, Maryland was caught on video. Police tasered a Black teenager and arrested at least two others for vaping in violation of a city public smoking ban. Regardless of what one thinks of the law’s merit, the cops’ draconian enforcement points to a larger problem with modern policing: Minor offenses too often escalate into dangerous, and even deadly, incidents.

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Ocean City, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
Ocean City, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flavored Tobacco#Tobacco Products#Smoking Ban#Government Contracts#D C#The D C City Council#The Tax Foundation#Core#Unpaid#The D C Council#Young Voices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
EconomyWTOP

DC Council approves measures to protect debtors, renters

The D.C. Council on Tuesday voted to temporarily keep in place protections against debt collection, evictions and utility shutoffs that were instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The protections would have expired soon after the end of the District’s public health emergency that is set to end July 25; on Monday,...
HealthChicago Tribune

Op-ed: Tax e-cigarettes? Yes, to deter youths from vaping.

When my eldest son started high school, our whole family looked forward to the new experiences he had ahead of him. Imagine our disappointment and concern when he told us that his first three weeks of high school had been marked by numerous invitations to vape with some of his new classmates.
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

Opinion: Eliminating tips would hurt working Virginians, restaurants

Many successful entrepreneurs, musicians and business owners started their careers in the same place: a restaurant. I know because I am one of them. I started one of the nation’s largest minority-owned food and facilities management companies based on the skills and income I earned working in restaurants. For people like myself, restaurants are a gateway toward upward mobility. That is one reason I find Congress’s Raise the Wage Act so concerning.
Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Opioid Abuse Takes its Toll in D.C.

While most of the attention for the past 16 months has been on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, opioid abuse in the District has increased, raising concerns of city officials. “I recently had to say goodbye to my daughter because of opioid abuse,” said Sherita McBroom, ANC commissioner for...
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Murphy wants permanent ban on casino smoking, lots of tobacco tax (Opinion)

Phil Murphy likes it both ways. It’s not disparaging. It’s just the truth. Most politicians like it both ways. For years New Jersey casinos have been exempt under state law from the rules that ban smoking in bars and restaurants. Atlantic City law says smoking has to be no more than 25% of the gaming floor. But during the pandemic when any exhaling at all could have potentially carried the COVID-19 virus an executive order banned smoking in casinos 100%. That’s no longer the case come Sunday July 4. Smokers will be free to light up again inside casinos.
HealthWashington Post

D.C. balances public health and racial sensitivities in its menthol ban

The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products — including fruity e-cigarette liquids, candy-tinged cigars and menthol cigarettes — entering a thicket of racially charged controversy and emerging with a reasonable compromise plan to promote public health. The legislation began as a proposal targeting...
U.S. Politicsthemainewire.com

Lawmakers right to nix flavored tobacco ban in final budget agreement

The Legislature’s Appropriations Committee voted unanimously Sunday to advance a supplemental budget, and lawmakers in the House and Senate approved that budget agreement on Wednesday, sending it to Governor Mills’ desk for her signature. Notably absent from the agreement, though, was the misguided and self-defeating flavored tobacco ban. The ban...
LawWashington Times

D.C. bill would eliminate trying minors as adults

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine introduced legislation on Wednesday aimed at changing the way minors are prosecuted in the city. The Redefinition of Child Amendment Act would require minors facing local law violations to begin their legal proceedings in family court. District law currently allows the attorney general to prosecute minors between the ages of 16 to 17 as adults for certain crimes, and a judge cannot overrule the prosecutorial decision.
PoliticsSun-Journal

Bill banning flavored tobacco loses funding in state budget compromise

A bill that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, could be on its way to defeat in the Legislature as a bipartisan budget compromise brokered over the weekend excluded funding for the measure. The tobacco legislation, which would cost the state about $32 million in...
Politicshyattsvillewire.com

D.C.

The Rhode Island Avenue Metro station just down Route 1 in D.C., was once the site of the city’s most prominent African-American cemetery, a forgotten piece of local history. Continue reading →
EconomyWashington Post

Following building collapse, D.C. enhances its safety review process

The District upped its safety review standards for multifamily and commercial properties on Friday, following the recent collapse of a building under construction in Northwest Washington. Earlier this month, a five-story building under construction collapsed during a heavy thunderstorm, injuring five construction workers who were hospitalized. One was trapped under...
LawWashington Post

D.C. Council bill would limit prosecutions of juveniles in adult court

In a move that could significantly change how the District’s court system handles teenage offenders, the D.C. attorney general has proposed legislation that would bar prosecutors from charging juvenile defendants as adults without a judge’s permission, even for the most heinous crimes. If passed by the D.C. Council later this...
California StateWashington Times

California changes course on schools enforcing mask mandate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After initially telling schools they must send students home if they refuse to wear masks indoors, California public health officials abruptly changed course and said districts will be able to decide how to enforce the mask mandate. While California says fully vaccinated people don’t have to...
EducationWTOP

Union employees at U of Md. want to keep telework policy

Thousands of employees at the University of Maryland are pushing to keep a broad telework policy in place until September. Members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1072 rallied outside of the university’s main administration building on Tuesday, and delivered a petition signed by 600 members.
Retailmymalonetelegram.com

Marijuana legalization increases crash rates – study shows

More evidence is emerging that crash rates go up when states legalize recreational use and retail sales of marijuana. This should be no surprise. A recent webinar that I attended covered the most recent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Highway Loss Data Institute research showing that crash rates go up in states that legalize recreational use and retail sales of marijuana. The research also indicates that marijuana is adding to the substantial ongoing problem of alcohol impairment due to the combined use of both substances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy