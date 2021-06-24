Cancel
ReadySign Recognized As "e-Signature Solution of the Year" By RemoteTech Breakthrough

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 18 days ago

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry. Readysign by SecureDocs, Inc., the electronic signature solution, announced today that it has been selected as winner of the “e-Signature Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

