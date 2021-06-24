Former Kansas sheriff's deputy arrested for rape, other sex crimes
TROY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Doniphan County deputy for multiple sex crimes and domestic-related offenses. Early Thursday morning, special agents conducted a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of West Poplar in Troy. They arrested 33-year-old Nathaniel Keller for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.www.kake.com