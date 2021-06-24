Proov Announces Approval for its Products in Europe

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNew CE marking approval for sales will help Proov address the long-awaited arrival of PdG tests by European consumers. Proov, a science-based hormone testing company and the leader in testing urine for PdG to confirm ovulation, is announcing today that it has received CE marking approval for sales of its patented and patent pending PdG tests in Europe. The new European approval will help Proov address the long-awaited arrival of PdG tests by European consumers.

