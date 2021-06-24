Proov Announces Approval for its Products in Europe

Ford and General Motors have embarked on major pivots towards fully electric vehicles and the flexible architectures that will accommodate them. Both automakers are investing billions of dollars towards electrification, and in a few short years, their efforts will transform the global automotive ecosystem. Stellantis, the newly-formed parent company of Chrysler, has just announced its own EV strategy that will similarly transform its product portfolio by the end of the decade, a move that comes after the automaker has been relatively late to the zero emissions game.