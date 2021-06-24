Cancel
'Interview With The Vampire' TV Series Officially Happening at AMC, Will Suck Your Blood in 2022

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vampire Lestat will rise again. AMC has officially given the greenlight to an Interview With the Vampire series based on Anne Rice‘s Vampire Chronicles books. A TV version of Rice’s vampire world has been in the works for a few years now, with Bryan Fuller attached at one point as a writer. Now, Rolin Jones, co-creator and showrunner of HBO’s Perry Mason, will serve as creator, showrunner, and writer.

