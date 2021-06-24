Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers' Joel Embiid Vows to Expand His Game Next Season

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Vqtp_0aeSOAOX00

Joel Embiid wants to win a championship for the Philadelphia 76ers. Ever since a Game 7 defeat occurred in Toronto a couple of years back, Embiid made it his goal to bring a championship back to the city of Philadelphia.

The following season, Embiid and the Sixers underwhelmed as they clinched the sixth-seed in the Eastern Conference and got swept in the first round of the playoffs. After new front office personnel brought in a new coaching staff and made key changes to the roster, Embiid and the 76ers felt they were championship ready.

When the regular season concluded, the Sixers locked in the first seed. Playing the Washington Wizards in the first round, the 76ers defeated them in five games. Embiid had himself a dominant series, but he suffered a setback as he was diagnosed with a torn meniscus after Game 4.

Despite being injured, Embiid battle through it in the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. As he played in every game throughout the seven-game series, Embiid admittedly gave it all he had. Unfortunately, the Sixers fell short as they lost Game 7.

Following the Sixers' 2019 second-round exit against the Raptors, Embiid left the court in tears, feeling disappointed and defeated. This season, the All-Star center was far from down on himself. In fact, he used defeat as motivation moving forward.

“I gotta be better," Embiid said on Sunday night after the loss. "I gotta take another step when it comes to taking care of my body and my game as a whole because I still feel like I have a lot of untapped potential that people haven’t really seen.”

Following last year's playoff run, Embiid turned the negatives into positives. As he was criticized for being out of shape, Embiid got in the best condition of his career. Knowing he needed to become more consistent away from the block if he wanted to be a true three-level scorer, Embiid took another positive step with his shooting.

"A lot of people get mad when I play away from the basket, but in today’s NBA, you got to be able to do everything on the basketball court, especially if you’re the best player on the team and a lot of people look up to you when it comes to creating your own offense," he explained. "I got to be able to do everything, and I still feel like I have another part of my potential, whether it’s ball-handling or playing off the dribble and all that stuff and I’m gonna be me.”

Although Embiid's string of absences throughout the regular season affected his status as the league's MVP, he still put on an MVP-caliber season in 2020-2021 as he was considered the runner-up. If he were to settle for being the player he is today, Embiid would still be recognized as one of the most dominant players in the game.

But that's not the case.

“I’m going to take that next step and come back even better as a complete basketball player and just do what I do,” Embiid explained. “I love playing on the block. I love playing like a guard. I want to do both, and I’m gonna do both.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
346
Followers
851
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Raptors#The Washington Wizards#The Atlanta Hawks#Sports Illustrated#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Sixers can make to pair Damian Lillard with Joel Embiid

After publicly showing lots of displeasure with the Trail Blazers coaching hire of Chauncey Billups and their continual inability to put a strong supporting cast around him, the only thing that seems certain at this point is that Damian Lillard wants out of Portland and fast. Having no shortage of suitors, one team that would be a perfect fit for Lillard is the Philadelphia Sixers, with Joel Embiid.
NBACBS Sports

Biggest questions facing the 76ers, including an extension for Joel Embiid and a potential Ben Simmons trade

The Philadelphia 76ers finished the 2020-21 season with the best record in the Eastern Conference for the first time in 20 years. But, they were ultimately unable to advance past the second round of the postseason as they fell to the Atlanta hawks in seven games in the semifinals. After a disappointing end to a promising season, the Sixers enter the offseason facing a plethora of important questions. Here's a look at four of the most pressing.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: If Joel Embiid doesn’t deserve a supermax, who does?

Why did the Philadelphia 76ers do “The Process?” To land generationally talented superstars. Is Joel Embiid one of said generationally talented superstars? Yes. What kind of contract do generationally talented superstars sign? Supermax contracts. So, should the Philadelphia 76ers sign Joel Embiid, a generationally talented superstar player, to a supermax...
NBAphillysportsnetwork.com

Adding a Stretch Big Must be Priority for Sixers this Offseason

The Sixers have failed in finding a proper backup for Joel Embiid for several years. The search must switch to finding a stretch big. While the ultimate ceiling of the Sixers is dependent on Joel Embiid, the franchise has failed in a major way in finding a proper backup for their superstar. It is a pretty simple concept that the Sixers are a better team when their best player is on the court, but it is impossible to task Joel Embiid with playing every minute especially given his injury history. While games he misses are certainly a factor, it is even more important to maximize the minutes he is off the court when Embiid does suit up- especially come playoff time.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

George Karl Savagely Laughs At Comparison Of Prime DeMarcus Cousins To Joel Embiid And Nikola Jokic

George Karl isn't done with DeMarcus Cousins. The former head coach and the player have had beef since they were together in Sacramento, with Karl trying to trade Boogie. They have exchanged jabs in recent years, with Karl taking advantage of social media to blast his former player. Recently, The Hoop Central compared prime Cousins to Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, asking fans to rank them 1-3.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: DeMarcus Cousins is the perfect foil for Joel Embiid

For a time in the late 2010s, two centers fought for the right to be called the best in the NBA: DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins of the Sacramento Kings/New Orleans Pelicans and Joel “The Process” Embiid of your friendly neighborhood Philadelphia 76ers. Now granted, some would protest such a generalization. They’d...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons’ brother ‘likes’ tweets dissing Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons’ brother may be trying to start Philadelphia 76ers: Civil War. A pair of recently “liked” tweets by Simmons’ brother Liam went viral this week. One tweet from New Zealand-based basketball writer Stevie Cozens called it “bulls–t” that Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers did not back Ben in their respective press conferences after the Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs. The other tweet by Australian comedian Dave Hughes said of Embiid, “You don’t want to play with this guy. He ain’t team.”
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Spurs-Sixers trade lands Ben Simmons in San Antonio

The fortunes have turned for these two NBA teams. Years ago, it used to be the San Antonio Spurs competing for titles while the Philadelphia 76ers were preparing for the draft lottery. That is not the case in recent years but the two sides can still get together for a trade.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Sixers hurlers on pace for single-season records

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team is on pace to break a pair of single-season program records. With an earned-run average of 2.20, Post 6 is currently on pace to break the record it set in 2010 with a 2.80 ERA. It also is on pace to snap its record for strikeouts in a season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy