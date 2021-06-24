fondazione prada fully opens its outdoor cinema to screen its film series 'multiple canvases'
Upon the reactivation of the film program, the cinema building at fondazione prada undergoes a radical transformation and presents ‘multiple canvases.’ for the first time its movable walls will be fully open to create a unique semi-indoor environment opening toward the streets of milan. the hybrid space sees a projection room filled by a constant visual osmosis between its interior, the courtyards, and architectural elements of the rem koolhaas-designed complex.www.designboom.com
