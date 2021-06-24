fondazione prada fully opens its outdoor cinema to screen its film series 'multiple canvases'

You do not have to be an angler to enjoy this collection of short films and award-winning cinematography! Each year professional filmmakers submit their films in hopes of having their footage be selected and viewed by audiences around the globe. This year the IF4 has honored 11 talented folks who take you around the world on bucket-list trips for some of the most sought after fly-rod species. This years impressive line-up of nearly two hours of footage features – Slammin’ Steelhead in British Columbia, Baltic Salmon in the Swedish Lapland, sight fishing for Giant Trevally in the Seychelles, Ballistic Tuna in Colombia, Raised on Rainbows, and more…all shared in some of the most breathtaking scenery on the planet.