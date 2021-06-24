Cancel
Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover, Elaine May, and More to Receive Honorary Oscars

By Ben Pearson
/Film
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced today that early next year, Honorary Oscars will be presented to actors Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Liv Ullmann (Cries & Whispers), and writer/director/actor Elaine May (A New Leaf). These honorary awards are intended “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

Honorary Oscar winners announced

Honorary Oscar winners announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on June 24 that its Board of Governors voted to present honorary awards to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Danny Glover. The four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 12th Governors Awards on Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles.
