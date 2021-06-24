hariri&hariri's origami-like emergency shelter pod inflates and collapses instantly on site
Drawing from their personal experience of losing a home, iranian sisters gisue and mojgan hariri, and founders of new york-based firm hariri&hariri architecture, have designed a disaster relief folding pod that could shelter individuals going through emergency situations. the design takes its cues from the paper folding art of origami to generate a prefabricated modular structure that inflates and collapses instantly on site. adopting an ecologically responsible approach, the project is affordable, easily constructed, and transported to any desired location.www.designboom.com