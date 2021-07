As Abdi Abdirahman prepares for his fifth Olympic Games, there's one catchphrase in his conversation with Sportsmail that the 43-year-old keeps repeating. 'Age is just a number, but I don’t look at that number,' he insists from his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. 'I don’t look at myself as an old man. I want to win the gold in Tokyo - everyone should say that.'