‘Babylon’: Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Tobey Maguire, and More Join Damien Chazelle’s Golden Age Hollywood Drama

By Hoai-Tran Bui
/Film
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many stars can Damien Chazelle fit in one movie? Well, the First Man director is putting that question to the test with his upcoming film Babylon, a drama set during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Babylon has added even more stars to its already-stacked cast led by Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, with Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, and Tobey Maguire among the latest to join the sprawling ensemble.

