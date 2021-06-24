‘The Deep House,’ That Movie About an Underwater Haunted House, Acquired by Blumhouse
The Deep House, the latest from Inside filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, has found domestic distribution. The pic is set to open in France on June 30, 2021, and now it’s been revealed that Blumhouse has picked up the U.S. rights to the movie, with plans to distribute it on Epix. The Deep House follows a pair of YouTubers who dive down to a sunken house and find they’re not alone. It’s essentially an underwater haunted house movie, and that sounds like something I want to see immediately.www.slashfilm.com