Interview With the Vampire being adapted into a TV series

Interview With a Vampire is set to become a TV show for AMC and its streaming service AMC +, premiering in 2022.

Anne Rice’s bestselling novel was originally published in 1976, and the 1994 film adaptation famously starred Brad Pitt , Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater and Antonio Banderas.

In 2020, AMC Networks also acquired the rights to Rice’s full catalog, including the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series.

The forthcoming Interview With the Vampire series will consist of an eight-episode first season and is the first title under the deal to be greenlit.

In a statement, executive producer Mark Johnson said, “The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating.

“Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work.”

Creator, showrunner and executive producer Rolin Jones added, "In 1973, a grieving mother and extraordinary writer began what would become the finest Vampire novel ever written (all respects to Mr Stoker). Nearly 50 years later, we know what’s expected of us. We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base. We feel you over our shoulders as we tend the Savage Garden. Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can’t wait to re-unite them with you."

“This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios.

“This story already has millions of fans in the US and around the world, we can’t wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection. With The Walking Dead , this Anne Rice collection and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore.

“We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world-class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like Breaking Bad , Rectify , Halt and Catch Fire and Better Call Saul on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters.”