Kinston City Planner takes job with Lenoir County, third departure in three months
In March of 2021, the Kinston Police Department Chief Tim Dilday announced his intent to retire after 27 years with the department. Earlier this month, City Manager Tony Sears announced his intention to leave the City of Kinston after almost a decade and assume a new role in Wilson. In another loss for the City of Kinston, Lenoir County has hired City Planner Adam Short as the Assistant to the County Manager / Planning Director to lead strategic planning and inspections.www.neusenews.com