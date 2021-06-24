Cancel
Heat Advisory issued June 24 at 2:14PM MDT until July 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

By National Weather Service
 18 days ago

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 degrees expected. * WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,. Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and. * WHEN…From noon Tuesday to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay...

Related
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 02:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid 90s to low 100s. * WHERE...Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 02:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; White Pine County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the 90s to low 100s. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, White Pine County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, South Central Elko County and Southwest Elko County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
Siskiyou County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, Central Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou County. Including the Shasta, Scott and Klamath River Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High heat risk signifies an increase in the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 03:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 115 expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Southwest Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Elko County HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the 90s to low 100s. * WHERE...Southwest Elko County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Southeastern Elko County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 90s to mid 100s. * WHERE...Humboldt County, Southeastern Elko County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County, Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 04:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with expected daytime temperatures of up to 105, and nighttime lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. * WHERE...Valleys of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho below 5000 feet. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Lake County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 11:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102 to 112 expected. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
High pressure remains parked to our south over Nevada and Utah, with an area of low pressure moving through north Idaho and Montana. We'll look for winds Tuesday out of the southwest, at 15-25 MPH, with gusts around 30 MPH. Along with the winds for Tuesday, we'll keep smoky and hazy skies in the forecast, through at least Wednesday. Highs for Tuesday will get into the lower to mid 90's. The area of low pressure moving through, will lower temps just a bit into Wednesday.

