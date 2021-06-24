Iowa Announces Additional Support for Child Care Providers
Governor Kim Reynolds announced additional support for child care providers across the state of Iowa including increased Child Care Assistance (CCA) rates, stipends to accelerate COVID recovery efforts, and enhancements to programs promoting educational opportunities for child care providers. This additional assistance will be critical for child care providers as the Governor’s Child Care Task Force continues to review and develop policy recommendations in advance of the 2022 legislative session.kiow.com
Comments / 0