Reynolds Answers the Call for State Patrol Assistance to the Border

Governor Kim Reynolds is sending Iowa State Patrol officers to short-term duty at the southern borders of Texas and Arizona. On June 10th, the governors of Texas and Arizona asked every state for emergency assistance in border security. Reynolds joins governors from Nebraska, Idaho and Florida in sending officers south. Reynolds, in a written statement, she said Iowa law enforcement officials are recovering drugs and weapons being smuggled across the nation’s southern border by drug cartels. In the first three months of this year, Reynolds said the amount of meth seized in Iowa was the highest its been since the first quarter of 2018. Fentanyl seizures are up more than a thousand percent in the first five months of this year compared to the same period in 2020.