Kaja Velvet Dream Beauty Bento Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio ($21.00 for 0.09 oz.) includes three matte eyeshadows in a more velvety, less powdery formula than the brand has released previously. I was surprised to see that this one and the other one launched with it were both rather light-leaning, as Kaja has been a brand that has released most of their trios without putting in very light matte shades–this is the lighter of the two. All three shades had more medium to mostly opaque coverage, were blendable, and easy enough to work with but had light powderiness overall.