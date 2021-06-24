‘Interview with the Vampire’ Series Greenlit by AMC Networks

Between AMC's Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and Netflix's sequel film El Camino, franchise creator Vince Gilligan and Sony Pictures Television have had wonderfully creative 15 years together- and now it sounds like it's going to last a little longer. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Gilligan has signed an "eight-figure" overall deal with the production company. "Recently I was talking to my excellent agents (at ICM Partners,) and they reminded me my current deal was at its end. I pondered my options for maybe twenty seconds, then decided to re-up," Gilligan said in a statement. "It was a no-brainer: Sony is very generous to me, they've been a great place to work and I like everybody there, from Tony Vinciquerra, Jeff Frost, and Jason Clodfelter on down. Also, having put in fifteen years already, I'm only a decade shy of receiving a gold Walkman." The deal will keep Gilligan on Better Call Saul through its sixth and final season, and also covers a project he has in development through his company High Bridge Productions.