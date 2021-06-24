Cancel
TV Series

‘Interview with the Vampire’ Series Greenlit by AMC Networks

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is going to be adapted into a new series by AMC Networks. The network’s given the green light to a new series inspired by the bestselling novel and is targeting a 2022 premiere on AMC+ and AMC. AMC’s ordered an eight-episode first season with...

www.showbizjunkies.com
Anne Rice
Anne Rice
