Trevion Williams is officially back.
Not that this is a surprise, but I expect this will be a great year. There will be adversity, as the team can not ride on the success of last year, and the surprising comeback wins. Last year is past, and this year the Boilers will be the hunted. Truly a different experience, and will present new challenges for the younger players. Expect the summer is filled with hard work by all, to prepare for adversity that is coming, along with the bad memory of the NT game.www.hammerandrails.com