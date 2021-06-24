Cancel
New York City, NY

Reclaim Pride Coalition's Queer Liberation March

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 3rd annual Queer Liberation March will begin at Bryant Park, marching west along West 41st Street to 7th Avenue, and then down 7th Avenue to Sheridan Square and the Stonewall National Monument, then east along West 4th Street to Washington Square Park to disperse. ACT UP for Health will be at Washington Square Park South to give out Covid-19 vaccines (and other health tests) and free joints to those 21 and older who get theirs or who have gotten theirs.

