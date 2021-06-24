Cancel
Congress & Courts

Congressmen Introduce American Music Fairness Act to Compel Radio to Pay Royalties on Recorded Music

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is the only major country in the world where terrestrial radio pays no royalties to performers or recorded-music copyright owners of the songs they play, a situation that is largely due to the powerful radio lobby’s influence in Congress. While the more than 8,300 AM and FM stations across the country pay royalties to songwriters, they have never paid performers or copyright holders, although streaming services do.

