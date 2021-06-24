Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

First Taste: An Upscale Drive-In Arrives in Arcadia

By David Hudnall
Phoenix New Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor several decades now, drive-thru eateries have been associated with heavily processed food that in the short term causes you to look like shit at the pool and in the long term kills you. There is no actual reason this has to be the case, though, and even prior to the pandemic, we were seeing global fast-food chains introduce healthier menu options, and startups like Gilbert's own Salad and Go find success serving meals that don't contain dangerous levels of cholesterol.

www.phoenixnewtimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Restaurants
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Food & Drinks
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Restaurants
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
City
Gilbert, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Restaurants
Gilbert, AZ
Food & Drinks
Gilbert, AZ
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Food Industry#Arcadia#Drive In#Food Drink#Jocque Concepts#East Indian School Road#American#Shake Shack#Mac#Wendy S Spicy Chicken#Nashville Hot Chicken#Indian School#Phoenix New Times Free
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Costco
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy