First Taste: An Upscale Drive-In Arrives in Arcadia

For several decades now, drive-thru eateries have been associated with heavily processed food that in the short term causes you to look like shit at the pool and in the long term kills you. There is no actual reason this has to be the case, though, and even prior to the pandemic, we were seeing global fast-food chains introduce healthier menu options, and startups like Gilbert's own Salad and Go find success serving meals that don't contain dangerous levels of cholesterol.