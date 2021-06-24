Cancel
Adams County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Nuckolls; Webster The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Clay County in south central Nebraska Northwestern Nuckolls County in south central Nebraska Northeastern Webster County in south central Nebraska Southeastern Adams County in south central Nebraska * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rosemont, or 17 miles south of Hastings, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lawrence around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Deweese, Fairfield and Clay Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
