It’s time for Rosemary’s revenge in ‘False Positive’
Actress and writer Ilana Glazer is best known for her bubbly, absurdist comedic work, especially on her dearly departed Comedy Central show “Broad City.” But for her first leading film role and feature screenwriting debut, Glazer takes a hard left. “False Positive,” co-written by Glazer and “Broad City” director John Lee, and directed by Lee, is a pregnancy horror film that may as well be called “Rosemary’s Revenge” in its similarities (and notable differences) to “Rosemary’s Baby.”www.spokesman.com