Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

It’s time for Rosemary’s revenge in ‘False Positive’

By Katie Walsh
The Spokesman-Review
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress and writer Ilana Glazer is best known for her bubbly, absurdist comedic work, especially on her dearly departed Comedy Central show “Broad City.” But for her first leading film role and feature screenwriting debut, Glazer takes a hard left. “False Positive,” co-written by Glazer and “Broad City” director John Lee, and directed by Lee, is a pregnancy horror film that may as well be called “Rosemary’s Revenge” in its similarities (and notable differences) to “Rosemary’s Baby.”

www.spokesman.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Mol
Person
Ari Aster
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Positive#Stepford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesupr.org

'False Positive' Review With Casey

False Positive was released on June 25, 2021 and is available for streaming exclusively on Hulu. Ilana Glazer (Broad City, 2014-2019) and Justin Theroux (The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018) play a happy married couple struggling to conceive a child. After meeting with a fertility doctor, played by a smarmy Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, 2018), they achieve a pregnancy. But the excited mother-to-be faces unexpected decisions, simmering suspicious, and shocking emissions...of blood.
MoviesCollider

Brendan Fraser and Bill Duke on ‘No Sudden Move’ and Why Steven Soderbergh is a Detail Genius

[Editor's note: The following interview contains spoilers for No Sudden Move.]. With Steven Soderbergh’s fantastic new movie, No Sudden Move, now streaming on HBO Max, I recently had the opportunity to speak with Brendan Fraser and Bill Duke about making the 1950s-set crime thriller. During the interview, Fraser and Duke talked about why they loved Ed Solomon’s script, the way it weaved in the many twists and turns, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a Soderbergh movie, how the film mixes in historically accurate information, and more.
CelebritiesGamespot

Who Will Play James Bond Next? Pierce Brosnan Suggests Two Names

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan played the British super-spy four times, and with Daniel Craig set to retire from the role after No Time To Die, Brosnan has now weighed in on who might be a good fit to play the part next. Speaking to People, Brosnan started off by saying he has "no idea" about who should get the gig, but he did name two people who he thought could do a good job with the character.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
MoviesCollider

Why Brendan Fraser's Performance in 'Trust' Proved We Should Be Hip-Deep in a Fraser-sannce By Now

In one of the most unlikely comebacks of 2021, Brendan Fraser has returned. The man behind Rick O’Connell from The Mummy franchise (the good one) had remained somewhat in obscurity for the better part of a decade after that series petered out, and his latter efforts with family comedy Furry Vengeance and literary adaptation Inkheart took a serious critical beating and bombed financially. Where exactly has Fraser been ever since? A fantastic GQ article shared some insights on what the former star dealt with personally during a challenging period, as Fraser had chosen to keep many of these details out of the public eye.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Nadia From "American Pie" Has a Totally Different Job Today. See Her Now.

Every generation has a defining coming-of-age comedy, from Animal House in the 1970s to Lady Bird in the 2010s. If you were coming of age at the turn of the millennium, however, you almost certainly remember American Pie. The 1999 film told a familiar story—a bunch of teens making a pact to lose their virginity before the end of high school—yet it was the movie's cast and no holds barred jokes that turned it into a pop culture phenomenon.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Meghan McCain Makes A Bold Claim On The View

Uh-oh, Meghan McCain is back on "The View," and folks are again making a big deal of it. This time, the subject started out simply enough, introduced by Joy Behar: whether Olivia Rodrigo is stealing from Courtney Love's band Hole for her new promotional photos. Rodrigo is as hot as can be right now, with her new album "Sour" debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and its enormous hit single "Drivers License" still getting frequent airplay. Rodrigo also announced a livestream of her "Sour Prom Concert Film," with accompanying photos that look slightly similar to the cover of Hole's 1994 album "Live Through This." Love called Rodrigo out on social media for "stealing an original idea," but there are several questions surrounding even that comment.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead kiss passionately while on store run

He had her at hollow screws. Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead can’t contain their new found affection for one another, exchanging hugs and kisses Thursday while making a run to the hardware store. The 52-year-old Oscar winner and the 42-year-old television host were seen embracing as they entered a Home...

Comments / 0

Community Policy