Maricopa County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MST At 207 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Maricopa, or 22 miles west of Casa Grande, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 39 and 44. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 180.

alerts.weather.gov
