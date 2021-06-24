Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTY At 308 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Falcon, or 13 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Colorado Springs, Schriever AFB, Black Forest, Peterson AFB, Falcon and Cimarron Hills. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov