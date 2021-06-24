Mildred R. “Midge” Moneypenny, 93, of Mt. Clare passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Stonewood on January 22, 1928, a daughter of the late Perry Ervin and Bessie Belle Parsons Dean. She was married to William C. Moneypenny, Jr., who preceded her in death in 1997. Surviving are three daughters, Sheila Horsefield and her husband Larry of La Porte, IN, Deana Leonard and her husband Michael of Quiet Dell and Julie Hamrick of Bridgeport; six grandchildren, Brad Stutler, April Myers, Jason Richards and his wife Sylvia, Dusty Hamrick and his wife Theresa, Aleta Brosius and her husband Tom and Amy Moneypenny; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by one son, Jimmy L. Moneypenny; daughter-in-law, Debbie Moneypenny; one son-in-law, Danny Hamrick; one grandson, Charles W. Stutler; four brothers; four sisters. Mrs. Moneypenny was a member of the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church where she was also a member of the choir and the United Methodist Women, and served as a greeter to the congregation for years. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11:00 am. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.