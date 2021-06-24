Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Clare, WV

Mildred R. “Midge” Moneypenny

By Master Control
WDTV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMildred R. “Midge” Moneypenny, 93, of Mt. Clare passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Stonewood on January 22, 1928, a daughter of the late Perry Ervin and Bessie Belle Parsons Dean. She was married to William C. Moneypenny, Jr., who preceded her in death in 1997. Surviving are three daughters, Sheila Horsefield and her husband Larry of La Porte, IN, Deana Leonard and her husband Michael of Quiet Dell and Julie Hamrick of Bridgeport; six grandchildren, Brad Stutler, April Myers, Jason Richards and his wife Sylvia, Dusty Hamrick and his wife Theresa, Aleta Brosius and her husband Tom and Amy Moneypenny; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by one son, Jimmy L. Moneypenny; daughter-in-law, Debbie Moneypenny; one son-in-law, Danny Hamrick; one grandson, Charles W. Stutler; four brothers; four sisters. Mrs. Moneypenny was a member of the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church where she was also a member of the choir and the United Methodist Women, and served as a greeter to the congregation for years. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11:00 am. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, WV
Obituaries
City
Stonewood, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Mount Clare, WV
City
Nutter Fort, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy