The Orlando Magic went full rebuild at the trade deadline when they traded away Nikola Vučević, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier. The team looks to be building towards the future and around the young corps of Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and R.J. Hampton. If the whole team can remain healthy, they could be a borderline playoff team as-is in the wide-open Eastern Conference. Ben Simmons has been one player that has been rumored to be on his way out of Philadelphia, could he be on the way to Orlando? Would his addition help the team reach the playoffs?