Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Children’s National provides clinical validation, IP for health challenge designed to advance pediatric innovation

childrensnational.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReinforcing its commitment to expanding innovation in pediatric care, Children’s National Hospital has joined a strategic partnership with the Center for Advancing Innovation (CAI) , along with collaborators Resonance Philanthropies and Digital Infuzion, to launch the 2021-2022 Innovate Children’s Health Challenge. This year’s event, Innovate Children’s Health II, focuses on technologies that address pandemic resiliency and prevention in the pediatric population and seeks to advance diagnostics, therapeutics and digital health tools that address pediatric mental health.

innovationdistrict.childrensnational.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Mental Health#Validation#Academic Research#Cai#Resonance Philanthropies#Digital Infuzion#Innovate Children#Mba#Pmp#Participants#Jlabs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cuban president blames unrest on 'economic asphyxiation' by US

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized U.S. “politics of economic asphyxiation” toward the island nation in a Monday speech following protests against the government across the country. "Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me ... and you want to present yourself as the big savior?" Díaz-Canel said,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy