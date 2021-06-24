Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dougherty County, GA

Dougherty County School System to partner with Phoebe, AAPHC for vaccination clinic

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JAwvL_0aeSI35R00
The Dougherty County School System is partnering with local health organizations to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 and over at a clinic at Monroe High School on Saturday. Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer set the example for students by getting vaccinated. Special Photo: DCSS

ALBANY — The Dougherty County School System is partnering with local health organizations to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 and over at a clinic at Monroe High School on Saturday.

The clinic takes aim at Dougherty County’s low vaccination rate, which is hovering around 32%, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The DCSS is partnering with Phoebe Putney Health System and Albany Area Primary Health Care to offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and over at the gym at Monroe beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The clinic closes at 1 p.m. To register, call (229) 312-MYMD.

Kennedy Larkin, a senior at Westover Comprehensive High School who got vaccinated as soon as students her age became eligible, said it’s important that people take advantage of the vaccine.

“As someone who lives with someone who is immunocompromised, I knew that I needed to do whatever I could to protect myself and my family from the virus,” Larkin said. “I really hope that people take advantage of these opportunities because this really is the way out of the pandemic.”

This is the second clinic that the district has conducted in partnership with local health organizations. The first was aimed at vaccinating members of the general population who were eligible for the vaccine. This event, while open to everyone, is aimed at getting shots in the arms of those school-aged children who are now eligible for the vaccine.

Lakisha Bruce, director of community relations for the DCSS, said that the clinic is a great opportunity for anyone who has been waiting to get vaccinated to get their shot and protect themselves.

“We’re hoping that parents will bring out students ages 12-18, because they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at this time, and we want everyone to get vaccinated before the school year begins so that we can have an additional layer of safety and precautions as students return for in-person instruction,” Bruce said.

Comments / 0

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
3K+
Followers
240
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dougherty County, GA
Albany, GA
Government
Monroe, GA
Health
City
Monroe, GA
Dougherty County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Health
Albany, GA
Health
Monroe, GA
Government
Dougherty County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Georgia State
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Aaphc#Monroe High School#Dcss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy