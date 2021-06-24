Dougherty County School System to partner with Phoebe, AAPHC for vaccination clinic

The Dougherty County School System is partnering with local health organizations to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 and over at a clinic at Monroe High School on Saturday. Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer set the example for students by getting vaccinated. Special Photo: DCSS

ALBANY — The Dougherty County School System is partnering with local health organizations to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 and over at a clinic at Monroe High School on Saturday.

The clinic takes aim at Dougherty County’s low vaccination rate, which is hovering around 32%, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The DCSS is partnering with Phoebe Putney Health System and Albany Area Primary Health Care to offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and over at the gym at Monroe beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The clinic closes at 1 p.m. To register, call (229) 312-MYMD.

Kennedy Larkin, a senior at Westover Comprehensive High School who got vaccinated as soon as students her age became eligible, said it’s important that people take advantage of the vaccine.

“As someone who lives with someone who is immunocompromised, I knew that I needed to do whatever I could to protect myself and my family from the virus,” Larkin said. “I really hope that people take advantage of these opportunities because this really is the way out of the pandemic.”

This is the second clinic that the district has conducted in partnership with local health organizations. The first was aimed at vaccinating members of the general population who were eligible for the vaccine. This event, while open to everyone, is aimed at getting shots in the arms of those school-aged children who are now eligible for the vaccine.

Lakisha Bruce, director of community relations for the DCSS, said that the clinic is a great opportunity for anyone who has been waiting to get vaccinated to get their shot and protect themselves.

“We’re hoping that parents will bring out students ages 12-18, because they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at this time, and we want everyone to get vaccinated before the school year begins so that we can have an additional layer of safety and precautions as students return for in-person instruction,” Bruce said.