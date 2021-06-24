Will You Be ‘Powering Down’ for Idaho Power During The Heatwave?

The word needs to be spread far and wide that if we all did THIS correctly, Treasure Valley commuters would live happily ever after. Universally, there seems to be a lack of either knowledge or care for this very important road rule but I've been around a bit and though the Treasure Valley is wonderful, as the area grows, this rule has become the most violated of all. I hate to say it, but the Boise metro area isn't the quaint little stop it used to be. As time goes on, our community is becoming more and more of a metropolis and while the traffic isn't as bad as L.A., New York, D.C., or Chicago, it has certainly become more and more congested as time goes on. So I think it's time we did a review of the passing lane on the freeway.