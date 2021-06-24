Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Editorial: As St. Louis crime worsens, city awaits mayor's plan to tackle it

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s beyond time for Mayor Tishaura Jones to step away from campaign-style slogans and start outlining in clear detail how she plans to combat St. Louis’ escalating violent-crime problem. The shooting of seven people, leaving three dead, Monday in the Greater Ville underscored the sense of urgency that should dominate Jones’ next steps on crime. City voters put their faith in her to make a sharp departure from the lackluster crime-fighting approach of her predecessor and offer fresh new ideas on how to address this crime menace. So far, sadly, lackluster remains the word of the day.

www.stltoday.com
