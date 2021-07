This Guinness World Record is tipping the scales of being, perhaps, the oddest one yet. I hope his wife has had a chance to breathe!. My wife hardly likes having a blanket on her when it's 23 degrees in our room at night (yes, even in the summer). Idaho's David Rush loves to set Guinness World Records, particularly bizarre ones, and this might take the cake! Or cover the cake to keep it fresh... This time around, Rush beat the record for wrapping his wife in cling wrap, which he managed to do in just over one minutes and two seconds, beating someone else's record, who had beat his previous record. So yeah, he had it, lost it and got it back. Isn't this what romance is made of?