Horizon Church to host Independence festival July 3
Horizon Church is hosting an Independence festival in the church parking lot, 316 Signal Hill Drive, on July 3 from 6-10 p.m. This family-oriented festival will feature food and craft vendors, live music and other activities. Food trucks already signed on for the event include: Troutman Tacos “Tony”; The Chillin Station; What’s Shake’n Concessions and Funohcakes. Performances throughout the evening will feature Horizon’s worship team.statesville.com