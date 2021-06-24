Cancel
Statesville, NC

Horizon Church to host Independence festival July 3

By From staff reports
Statesville Record & Landmark
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorizon Church is hosting an Independence festival in the church parking lot, 316 Signal Hill Drive, on July 3 from 6-10 p.m. This family-oriented festival will feature food and craft vendors, live music and other activities. Food trucks already signed on for the event include: Troutman Tacos “Tony”; The Chillin Station; What’s Shake’n Concessions and Funohcakes. Performances throughout the evening will feature Horizon’s worship team.

