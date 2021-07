As you prepare for your July 4th weekend festivities, add fireworks to the list of items that are going to be more expensive this year -- if you are lucky enough to find them. For the second year in a row, fireworks shortages are leaving shelves empty and hiking prices leading up to the holiday weekend. Consumers should be prepared to stock up early and pay more this year if they want July 4th fireworks, Alan Zoldan, executive vice president of Phantom Fireworks, told CNN Business.