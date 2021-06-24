Summer Reading is On!
There's plenty of reading to go around this summer. Check out these fun and engaging local reading programs for all ages!. Every summer, my kids love participating in summer reading programs. We live in West Chester, Oh, so our go-to is MidPointe Library's diverse summer reading program. Summer after summer has brought new surprises, and along with many other awesome programs out there, they have accommodated families through the pandemic with new virtual options, creative ways to log your reading and exciting prizes that really motivate them to pick up their books.
