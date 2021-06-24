Summer Reading is On!

Name one thing that you learned to do as a kid, did for a short time period, maybe out-grew, and now you've rediscovered how fun it was that you are doing it again. I'm sure there is quite a list you could come up with. How about when you couldn't wait until your dad came home from work to play catch? Sounds simple now doesn't it? But that's a memory I'll never forget. Especially when he worked outside in the heat all summer and made time for me throwing that ball as high as he could. Or taking me to the swimming pool to cool off.