The Office Would Have Been Canceled if Not For This Episode
The mere thought that The Office wouldn’t have survived past the first season if something hadn’t come up is likely one of those odd facts that a lot of people don’t know about. Given the track record of success that the show went on to have there are probably quite a few people that don’t realize that at one point this show could have faded off and never been heard from again. That kind of leaves the question of where the cast would have gone, what they would have done, and how pop culture would have dealt with the unknown loss. Some would probably state that life would go on, which is true, but that some other show would have filled the vacuum and we wouldn’t have known what was lost, which is also true. But thanks in big part to the first Christmas episode and a cringe-worthy Secret Santa gift, the show managed to last until 2014 when it finally signed off for good. There are still plenty of people that would love to see a reunion show of The Office, including several cast members, but to date, nothing has happened.www.tvovermind.com