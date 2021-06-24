Where to Stream Your Favorite Movie Franchises From ‘Twilight’ to ‘Harry Potter’

Join your Main Library for a summer of Harry Potter fun during the Summer Reading Club. Each week we’ll be watching an installment of the series, making a craft to go along with the featured film, and having fun with this popular movie franchise. At this session we’ll be watching 2004’s “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” In this installment, Harry Potter finds himself competing in a hazardous tournament between rival schools of magic, but he is distracted by recurring nightmares. This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of fantasy violence and frightening images, and has a run time of 2 hours and 37 minutes. Feel free to bring in your own snacks and drinks, and be sure to come out and have some Harry Potter fun with us every week!