A new report from Research and Markets suggests that the cannabis food and beverage market is projected to expand at a CAGR of just more than 15% over the next five years. "The legalization of medical or recreational cannabis, coupled with the availability of various flavors in wellness drinks, are key factors propelling the cannabis food and beverage market's growth," the Dublin-based company said in the report, The Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market 2021-2026.