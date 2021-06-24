Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mariah Woelfel

NHPR
 18 days ago

Mariah Woelfel is WBEZ’s morning news producer--up before the sun to produce newscasts for the local broadcast of NPR’s Morning Edition. Prior to WBEZ, Mariah worked as a reporter, producer and All Things Considered host during her time as a fellow at WVIK, an NPR member station in western Illinois. She got her start in radio interning on WBEZ’s news desk during graduate school.

www.nhpr.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Depaul University#Wbez#Npr#Wvik#Depaul University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Longview, TXdefendernetwork.com

Miss TSU Mariah Campbell featured on Oprah Winfrey’s ‘Oprah Daily’

Rising senior and current Miss Texas Southern University Mariah Campbell was featured in an exclusive live interview with media mogul and legendary journalist Oprah Winfrey on the Oprah Daily website and Facebook page. The journalism major from Longview, Texas, was one of three young journalists chosen to sit down with...
wqcs.org

Lauren Migaki

Lauren Migaki is a senior producer with NPR's education desk. She helps tell stories about teacher strikes, college access and a new high school for young men in Washington D.C. She also produces and hosts NPR's podcast about the Student Podcast Challenge. In 2019, she worked with NPR's Life Kit...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones to Star in Lynn Nottage's 'Clyde's' on Broadway

The cast will also include Reza Salazar (“Sweat”) and Kara Young (“Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven”), with a fifth key role yet to be cast. “Clyde’s” will be directed by Kate Whoriskey and begin previews on November 3. It officially opens on November 22 at Second Stage’s Broadway home, The Hayes Theater.
Rock MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Mother Mother

We had the pleasure of interviewing Mother Mother over Zoom video!. Canadian Alt-rockers Mother Mother recently released their internationally anticipated new album INSIDE, the band’s eighth career album and first for Warner Records. The 14-track song cycle was written and recorded during lockdown and speaks to the isolation of the times and yet each of the songs shine with an infectious optimism.
Celebritieskaxe.org

Sidney Madden

Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same. Originally from...
Portland, ORopb.org

Helado Negro — “Gemini and Leo”

Musician Rogerto Carlos Lange drops his sixth feature-length recording, “Fall In,” as Helado Negro on Oct. 22 via 4AD. The first single off that album is the funky “Gemini and Leo.” The song features instrumental work by Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and Zenizen’s Opal Hoyt, which propels the track with delicate jauntiness while Lange lyrically paints the picture of a couple immersed in a cosmic connection. It’s a great addition to any summertime playlist.
New Orleans, LANHPR

Laine Kaplan-Levenson

Laine Kaplan-Levenson is a producer and reporter for NPR's Throughline podcast. Before joining the Throughline team, they were the host and producer of WWNO's award-winning history podcast TriPod: New Orleans at 300, as well as WWNO/WRKF's award-winning political podcast Sticky Wicket. Before podcasting, they were a founding reporter for WWNO's Coastal Desk, and covered land loss, fisheries, water management, and all things Louisiana coast. Kaplan-Levenson has contributed to NPR, This American Life, Marketplace, Latino USA, Oxford American (print), Here and Now, The World, 70 Million, and Nancy, among other national outlets. They served as a host and producer of Last Call, a multiracial collective of queer artists and archivists, and freelanced as a storytelling and podcast consultant, workshop instructor, and facilitator of student-produced audio projects. Kaplan-Levenson is also the founder and host of the live storytelling series, Bring Your Own. They like to play music and occasionally DJ under the moniker DJ Swimteam.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Mashed

This Famous Chicago Restaurant Just Closed Forever

Former U.S. President, Barack Obama, may well be among those reeling from the news of yet another painful restaurant closure tied to the still-unfolding economic upheaval brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic (via Restaurant Business). The owners of the Michelin-starred, Spiaggia, along with its more casually-styled sister-restaurant, Café Spiaggia, announced that they have made the difficult decision to close their doors permanently after 37 years of business in Chicago, Illinois.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones to Star in Lynn Nottage's 'Clyde's' on Broadway

The cast will also include Reza Salazar (“Sweat”) and Kara Young (“Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven”), with a fifth key role yet to be cast. “Clyde’s” will be directed by Kate Whoriskey and begin previews on November 3. It officially opens on November 22 at Second Stage’s Broadway home, The Hayes Theater.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones to Star in Lynn Nottage's 'Clyde's' on Broadway

The cast will also include Reza Salazar (“Sweat”) and Kara Young (“Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven”), with a fifth key role yet to be cast. “Clyde’s” will be directed by Kate Whoriskey and begin previews on November 3. It officially opens on November 22 at Second Stage’s Broadway home, The Hayes Theater.
Entertainmentcapeandislands.org

Lauren Migaki

Lauren Migaki is a senior producer with NPR's education desk. She helps tell stories about teacher strikes, college access and a new high school for young men in Washington D.C. She also produces and hosts NPR's podcast about the Student Podcast Challenge. In 2019, she worked with NPR's Life Kit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy