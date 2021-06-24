Cancel
Stars sign forward Rhett Gardner for 2 years, $1.5 million

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars signed forward Rhett Gardner to a $1.5 million, two-year contract after the 25-year-old recorded the first two points of his career this season. Gardner had a goal and an assist in 28 games and finished with 52 hits. His average of 1.86 hits per game was fifth on the club. Gardner has appeared in 36 games in his career.

