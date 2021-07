If you haven't done so already apply online for the Oklahoma $1,200 "Back to Work" incentive payment if you've recently found employment. Back in May Governor Kevin Stitt along with representatives from the OESC (Oklahoma Employment Security Commission) announced that they would be cancelling the extra weekly $300 unemployment Federal benefit/payments. Instead they're offering a "Back to Work" cash incentive for Oklahomans who find employment and return to the workforce. If you've been collecting unemployment and receiving the additional $300 per week benefit it ended last Saturday (06-26-21).