Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Maneke Jewelers In Alton Marks 75th Anniversary In Style

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON - Maneke Jewelers at 1633 Washington Avenue in Alton is marking a monumental milestone in 2021- its 75th anniversary in business. Maneke Jewelers was founded in 1946. Charlie Maneke of Maneke Jewelers has been with the organization for 38 years. Irvin H. Maneke had the business in the beginning and Charlie's father eventually took over the business and was a huge mentor to him. "I worked for dad for a couple of years, and when he bought it we decided to call it Maneke Jewelers, so we Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Lifestyle
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alton Maneke Jewelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Casino Queen Announces August 2021 Listings And Events

ST. LOUIS - A picturesque riverboat casino on the banks of the Mississippi River, Casino Queen’s thrilling casino spans three decks and is situated on a picturesque, 31-acre site with stunning scenic bluff views at 100 Anti Monopoly St. The 17,000-square-foot casino features more than 400 machines and two blackjack tables, with several tables offering electronic blackjack, roulette and craps games. Casino Queen’s restaurants span casual with Deli & Chips and Market Street Buffet, a Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Main Street Men Ready To 'Q' It Up

ALTON - Main Street United Methodist Men are pleased to announce that their Summer BBQs will start this coming Saturday, July 17 at the church at 1400 Main Street: Alton, IL 62002. The BBQ will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Terry Steward, Men’s Ministry Chairman, said “We were so disappointed that we had to cancel last year’s season and are very excited to begin our BBQs for the 2021 summer season.” Steward remarked, “So many things were effected b Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

It's Shark Week At The St. Louis Aquarium At Union Station

ST. LOUIS - Discovery Channel's Shark Week turns America's attention to the ocean's most popular predators each summer. The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is celebrating this pop culture phenomenon through July 18 with a variety to shark-related opportunities for guests."I think when working with large predators like sharks, it’s all about learning about these apex predators and developing a respect for them, and understanding they aren’t the crazy attack animals they’re Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Land Of Lincoln Honor Flights Canceled

SPRINGFIELD - Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is disappointed to announce that all remaining 2021 flights from Springfield, Illinois, have been cancelled. This difficult decision was made after careful analysis of the extensive protocols issued by the National Honor Flight organization for resuming 2021 flights as well as the public access/gathering and COVID-19 restrictions currently in place at many of the Washington DC venues and the airports as well as on the aircraft and buses. Areas of concer Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Christine's Spicy Taco Salsa In Edwardsville Captures Two Top Awards In National Fiery Food Challenge

EDWARDSVILLE - It would be most difficult to find anyone who works harder and is more innovative than entrepreneur Christine Nelson, owner of Christine's Salsa, of Edwardsville. Her hard work and dedication with her husband is paying huge dividends. On June 4, 2021, the most prestigious honors in the spicy food industry were distributed at the 25 th Annual Fiery Food Challenge Awards dinner in Irving, Texas. Christine's Salsa came out on top in the massive competition with entries across the Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Legion Leader: Edwardsville/American Legion Post 199 Fourth Of July Celebration Like 'Clockwork Once Again'

EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville/American Legion Post No. 199 Fourth of July Celebration was back on track at the American Legion Post this past Saturday. The Air Force Band performed in the afternoon, and as the day progressed, there was what Ron Swaim of Post No. 199 said was a “tremendous crowd.” “The Air Force Band and the Edwardsville Community Band were both awesome, too,” Swaim reflected after the event. “We hope to have the Air Force Band back next Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy