N.J. Legislature OKs $46.4B budget with $24M allocation for Jersey City’s Pompidou Centre

The New Jersey Legislature approved the state’s $46.4 billion budget this afternoon, which includes a $24 million allocation for Jersey City’s Pompidou Centre. “Governor Murphy has been committed to supporting transformational projects throughout the state and we are so thankful of his support tor the Pompidou Jersey City. From the beginning, he and First Lady Tammy Murphy have been essential parts of the process to lure this world class museum to Jersey City,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.