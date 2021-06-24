Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

N.J. Legislature OKs $46.4B budget with $24M allocation for Jersey City’s Pompidou Centre

By John Heinis
hudsoncountyview.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Legislature approved the state’s $46.4 billion budget this afternoon, which includes a $24 million allocation for Jersey City’s Pompidou Centre. “Governor Murphy has been committed to supporting transformational projects throughout the state and we are so thankful of his support tor the Pompidou Jersey City. From the beginning, he and First Lady Tammy Murphy have been essential parts of the process to lure this world class museum to Jersey City,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.

