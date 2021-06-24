Cancel
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County Schools to soon launch its custodial pilot program

By Jarleene Almenas
ormondbeachobserver.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to test how an in-house school-based custodial staff can perform, Volusia County School's custodial pilot program will go live on July 1. The pilot program was first approved by the Volusia County School Board at its March 30 meeting, and as a result, 15 schools will be cleaned by its custodial staff rather than by employees of ABM Industries, the district's current custodial services contractor. The creation of the program was due to cleanliness complaints by school board members and VCS employees, as well as failed core inspections, according to the March 30 agenda.

